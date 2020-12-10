Five Christmas dinner boxes to take the stress out of cooking this year

Staying in? Lovin Dublin's Date Box meal kit is officially available to order. Go on and treat yourself!

Some people love cooking Christmas dinner - for them, the joy is as much in the cooking as it is in the eating. For others? Yeah, not so much. If the thought of donning an apron and spending the day slaving away in the kitchen puts you into a cold sweat, then these Christmas dinner food boxes are just the thing for you.

Packed with all the best bits of any festive feast, they're a stress-free alternative to the yearly DIY job. Below are five Christmas dinner boxes to choose from. I wouldn't dilly dally too long if I were you though, deadlines are fast approaching so best be quick.

Michael's

Last orders for the Michael's Christmas dinner box is this Friday so as chef Gaz puts it - "get yer skates on if you would like one".

Each box has four portions and you can choose between turkey, lamb, beef or duck. Pricing and order info here.

Last orders for the boxes is Friday evening as we must give all the growers, butchers and producers final numbers



so get yer skates on if you would like one of the last few spots



Each box is 4 Gaz portions (order as required) and we will take great care not to feck up your day https://t.co/J4y9vwKscN pic.twitter.com/9GlYh97QMk — Gaz (@MichaelsCoDub) December 7, 2020

Forest Avenue

Hoping to bring some extra festive joy with their Christmas dinner box, the Forest Avenue offering will set you back €200 and comes with all the trimmings - with a choice between duck or beef for mains.

Airfield Estate

Go all in or pick and choose your mains and sides - whatever you go for, you can rest assured it's going to be damn good. Designed to be customisable, customers can add extra portions of veg/stuffing/main courses or opt to order individually if that's easier. Dessert options include Christmas pudding or Baileys cheesecake just FYI...

Volpe Nera

Just after celebrating their first birthday, Volpe Nera may still be relatively new on the block but they definitely know what they're doing when it comes to all things concerning the kitchen. Headed up by chef Barry Sun Jian, their Christmas supper box has a bit of everything from wine (both red and white options included) to olives, homemade bread and panettone. It's all about the nibbles, am I right?!

Allta

Allta has been knocking it out of the park with their at-home restaurant boxes and they plan on continuing that trend with their Everything in Between offering. A spectacular Christmas provisions box, each one is designed to feed three to four people. Goodies in the box are either house-made by Allta’s super team of chefs, or sourced from one of their favourite Irish producers.

The countdown to Christmas is well and truly on... what's on the menu this year?