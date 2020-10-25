Five places that are still doing takeaway in Smithfield during lockdown

Important food info for all you food lovers in Smithfield during the Level 5 restrictions.

Just because you can't have that Smithfield restaurant experience does not mean that you can't have that Smithfield restaurant food! These are five of our favourite spots in the D7 neighbourhood that are still providing takeaway food services during the Level 5 lockdown.

TOKEN

Every Wednesday and Thursday from 4pm, and every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1pm, you can Whatsapp them on 0833515548 to place an order for collection from the restaurant. Try out their LITERALLY award-winning burgers!

WUFF

If you need your weekend brunch, then thankfully Woof are still providing that service. Only available on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, they'll be taking orders for collection up to 4pm.

THIRD SPACE

Whether you need a killer breakfast, or just some of their amazing coffee, you can click-and-collect via their website, and they're open Monday to Friday, from 8am to 4pm, and on Saturdays from 9am to 3pm.

BEL CIBO

If you're looking for all things Italian, then this is the place for you. At the moment, they're serving takeout from 2pm to 10pm, seven days a week.

L. MULLIGAN. GROCER.

Call ahead or use their website for click-and-collect from 3pm on Thursday and Friday, or from 12pm on Saturday and Sunday. They're also operating as an off-licence, and a beer and cheese counter, so they've got all of your bases covered.

All information correct at time of publication. Main image via Instragam/@ThirdSpaceDublin

READ NEXT: Five places that are still doing takeaway in Phibsboro during lockdown