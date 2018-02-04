Feature Lifestyle Dublin

Five Things To Do In Dublin Today Now That It's FINALLY Stopped Snowing

We're freeeeeeeee!

Shutterstock 322562630

The crunchy white snow outside our gaffs is fiiinallly melting (kinda), shops are back open and restaurants and cafes are whirring back into life. 

So, what to do today with your newfound freedom? Here's five things to do in Dublin today that will make you feel like you haven't just been stuck indoors all week watching Netflix series and eating carbs. 

Wrap up warm and get out of the house to do a bit of exploring.

1. Dublin Castle and The Chester Beaty Library 

You probably pass tourists milling around Dublin Castle every day and never pay much attention. 

Not all of the attraction is free, but you'll be able to access The Chester Beaty Library and The Revenue Museum with no charge.

A post shared by Cydmarie Pagán (@cydpagan) on

2. The Camembert Quartet at The Westin 

From 8pm - 10pm the Mint Bar at the Westin will turn your usual mundane Sunday night into a night of great music from one of Ireland's greatest entertainment band. 

The Camembert Quartet have played all over Ireland and beyond and are the house band for The Late Late Show, the worlds longest running chat show, presented by Ryan Tubridy.

The Mint Bar

3. Bingo with Shirley Templebar in The George

Think bingo is boring? Think again: this drag bingo in The George nightclub is an absolute riot of good vibes, open minds and lots and lots of booze. 

The jackpot is €1,300 and the craic kicks off at 9pm. 

4. Head to your favourite pub, preferably one that has a fireplace

Shoot the breeze over a few pints with your pals before you all have to face the office tomorrow...

Luckily, we have a list of cosy Dublin pubs with fireplaces right here.

12193883 10153743047769650 6782056499658974072 N

5. Support your local businesses who had to close during the snow by picking up a few bits 

Organic veg from the grocers down the road? Grab some from there instead of your chain supermarket and you'll be pleasantly surprised. 

Make the effort to get coffee or cake or even a bottle of wine from independent stores in your area – they'll appreciate the help. 

Make the most of your last day off work... Back to the grind tomorrow!

READ NEXT: Before Brunch - How Well Do Our Favourite Nostalgic TV Shows Represent The LGBTQ Community?

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
Five Things To Do In Dublin Today Now That It's FINALLY Stopped Snowing
Five Things To Do In Dublin Today Now That It's FINALLY Stopped Snowing
44 Thoughts Everyone Has Had While Shopping at Penneys
44 Thoughts Everyone Has Had While Shopping at Penneys
Five Dublin Characters Whose Mad Antics Won't Be Forgotten
Five Dublin Characters Whose Mad Antics Won't Be Forgotten
This Hidden Little Gem Is Where You'll Find The Most Authentic Pizzas In Town
This Hidden Little Gem Is Where You'll Find The Most Authentic Pizzas In Town
10 Cosy Pubs In Town For A Quiet Pint By The Fire This Afternoon
10 Cosy Pubs In Town For A Quiet Pint By The Fire This Afternoon
Seven Beloved Dublin Restaurants That Are Now Sadly Closed Down
Seven Beloved Dublin Restaurants That Are Now Sadly Closed Down
13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
“This Is The One Place That Never Lets Me Down For Drinks In Dublin”
“This Is The One Place That Never Lets Me Down For Drinks In Dublin”
11 Of Dublin's Most Charming Wine Bars That Are Ideal For A Cosy Saturday Night
11 Of Dublin's Most Charming Wine Bars That Are Ideal For A Cosy Saturday Night
5 Great Outdoor Workouts To Give A Try This Weekend
5 Great Outdoor Workouts To Give A Try This Weekend
10 Incredible Venues For An Intimate And Unique Dublin Wedding
10 Incredible Venues For An Intimate And Unique Dublin Wedding
10 Great Places To Spend The Day In Dublin That Won't Cost You A Penny
10 Great Places To Spend The Day In Dublin That Won't Cost You A Penny
Before Brunch - How Well Do Our Favourite Nostalgic TV Shows Represent The LGBTQ Community?
Lifestyle

Before Brunch - How Well Do Our Favourite Nostalgic TV Shows Represent The LGBTQ Community?
Here's What's Happening With Public Transport In Dublin Today
News

Here's What's Happening With Public Transport In Dublin Today
44 Thoughts Everyone Has Had While Shopping at Penneys
Feature

44 Thoughts Everyone Has Had While Shopping at Penneys
This Dublin Restaurant Opened Against All Odds Last Night And It's Given Us So Many Feelings
News

This Dublin Restaurant Opened Against All Odds Last Night And It's Given Us So Many Feelings

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
News

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
News

Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
Dublin

A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin