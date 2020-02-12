Close

FLYEfit gym to open in popular Dublin shopping centre this weekend

By Darragh Murphy

February 12, 2020 at 12:17pm

You'll be able to close out your shopping trip with a workout at Jervis Shopping Centre when FLYEfit opens there this weekend.

FLYEfit has announced that the newest gym in its 16-strong chain will open at Jervis Shopping Centre on Saturday, February 15.

The gym will occupy two floors inside the shopping centre with entrances located both inside the centre and also beside the Abbey Street LUAS stop.

"FLYEfit do things differently and our decision to open our next gym in such a vibrant shopping centre with high-street access is a new chapter in our rapid expansion. It is an exciting development for the business and a statement of where we see our future," said a company spokesperson.

Facilities at the new Jervis gym will include a heated polar chamber that features spin and conditioning equipment, a yoga and Zumba studio, a multi-functional astro area, a K08 suspension training zone, two boxing zones, a cardio area and a separate strength and conditioning and light-lifting areas.

"We up our game with every new opening and this gym is really something special. The design embraces its vibrant location and we are investing over €2.5 million in fitting it out. We can’t wait for our members to see it," said the FLYEfit spokesperson.

"It is 20,000 sq. ft. in size and the two floors overlooking Abbey Street and Jervis Street have allowed us to create a very hip and vibrant gym environment in the heart of a booming retail area. It will be a stand out gym in every sense and we look forward to being part of the local business and residential community," he added.

