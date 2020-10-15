Close

Forget pumpkin spice lattes - this Dublin restaurant is serving pumpkin spice ice-cream sambos

By Sarah Finnan

October 15, 2020 at 1:27pm

You've heard of pumpkin spice lattes. Well, this Dublin café is now serving pumpkin spice ice-cream sambos and they're the stuff of dreams. 

Pumpkin spice season is upon us. A trend with American roots, the original spice mix stems all the way back to the 1900s would you believe - created to help home bakers in their endeavours to whip up flavourful pumpkin pies for their Thanksgiving feast. Evolving into somewhat of an autumnal phenomenon, the popular spice mix has now become a staple this side of the pond with bakeries/cafes/restaurants continuously impressing with their inventive creations.

Chimac for example, who has just come out with a pumpkin spice ice-cream sambo.

Made using 3fe cold brew coffee, each one consists of ice-cream sandwiched between two white chocolate chip pumpkin snickerdoodles... dunked in white chocolate and sprinkled with cinnamon crumble for good measure.

I mean, just look at it in all its glory.

 

Joining a whole rake of other delish things on the menu, it's the perfect follow up to one of their signature Korean fried chicken burgers (tofu options available for veggies).

Big fan of the sambo... big fan of the nail art too.

Header image via Instagram/Chimac

