Free coffee Friday - Here's where to get your caffeine fix today

Free coffee Friday sounds like the best way to end the week and one Dublin café is making sure we all go out on a high... a caffeine high that is.

A new little coffee van parking up by The Speaker Conolly in Tallaght, today marks opening day for the team and they're celebrating by giving out free coffee to the first 200 customers. So if you're within their 5km would highly recommend stopping off for your morning cuppa.

Serving up since 7:30am this morning, you'll spot their retro van right outside the Firhouse.

"Exciting news!! We are coming to Firhouse this Friday with our retro coffee van. We will be serving coffee, pastries, toasties and more. We encourage all dog owners to bring their puppers as we will have treats and water on board."

They have coffee, pastries, toasties and they're dog friendly? Onto a winner there, lads.

Header image via Instagram/Caffe Duomo