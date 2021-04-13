Free pizza for anyone called Samantha or Sahil this week

By James Fenton

April 13, 2021 at 11:16am

Share:
Free pizza for anyone called Samantha or Sahil this week

The Back Page have announced the recipients of their free pizza offer this week and it's those who go by the name of Samantha or Sahil.

The long-running offer sees the Phibsboro venue pick two names each week and anyone who goes by the chosen monikers gets to avail of a free pizza of their choice. Nothing wrong with that, right?

So, to the Samanthas and Sahils of Dublin, be sure to make your way to The Back Page to get your hands on one of their delicious pies and remember - while we are now permitted to travel anywhere in Dublin, we should still be following public health advice while doing so.

Oh, and don't forget to bring your ID!

READ NEXT: A motion to pedestrianise around 20 city centre streets by the June Bank Holiday has passed

Share:

Latest articles

A motion to pedestrianise around 20 city centre streets by the June Bank Holiday has passed

Shane Lynch to open a bar in the UK and names it after a Dublin postcode

Plans to demolish Quinn's pub in Drumcondra have been rejected

The first spontaneous pint in Grogans will be simply magical

You may also love

A motion to pedestrianise around 20 city centre streets by the June Bank Holiday has passed

Plans to demolish Quinn's pub in Drumcondra have been rejected

The first spontaneous pint in Grogans will be simply magical

Plans in place to pedestrianise Merrion Row, Mary Street and Capel Street this summer

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.