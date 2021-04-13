Free pizza for anyone called Samantha or Sahil this week

The Back Page have announced the recipients of their free pizza offer this week and it's those who go by the name of Samantha or Sahil.

The long-running offer sees the Phibsboro venue pick two names each week and anyone who goes by the chosen monikers gets to avail of a free pizza of their choice. Nothing wrong with that, right?

So, to the Samanthas and Sahils of Dublin, be sure to make your way to The Back Page to get your hands on one of their delicious pies and remember - while we are now permitted to travel anywhere in Dublin, we should still be following public health advice while doing so.

Oh, and don't forget to bring your ID!

READ NEXT: A motion to pedestrianise around 20 city centre streets by the June Bank Holiday has passed