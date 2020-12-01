Funderland confirm they won't be opening under current Level 3 restrictions

"We are asking the Government not to neglect us."

A Christmas time favourite for Dubliners and for people all over Ireland, Funderland have announced that due to the impact of COVID-19 and the implemented restrictions, they will not be reopening their doors this year.

The amusements parks, which employs over 100 people in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, and Belfast, have announced that none of the businesses are set to re-open for December 2020.

Not only that, but the attractions are facing serious financial issues, due to ongoing costs without any sign of prospective income.

In a statement to Newstalk, Director of Funderland, Don Bird, had the following to say about the family-run Irish business:

"Funderland, like many other regulated businesses, is struggling to continue to cover the costs associated with insurance, rent, storage, contractual obligations, administration overheads, loan repayments and utilities.

"Funderland must continue to absorb the costs of maintaining attractions, certifying and insuring them, implementing new COVID procedures and plans, training staff and absorbing huge costs with no income and no prospect of reopening on the horizon.

"We had lived in the hope that we would stage a potentially year-saving event in Dublin this Christmas. We are asking the Government not to neglect us and others in our industry as we anxiously await the development of a vaccine and the potential easing of restrictions that will permit us to entertain our customers as soon as it is safe to do so.

"The Taoiseach, his ministers and his partners in Government were children once and many of them have children and families of their own. They must surely understand how important our industry is when it comes to creating fun memories and happy times for people of all ages."

Here's hoping we can get back to this kind of fun for December 2021...

