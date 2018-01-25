Gardaí Warn Public About Dublin Gang Equipped With Pipe Weapon Who Threatened And Stole From Local Man
They targeted a pedestrian and took his phone and wallet.
Gardaí in Dublin are investigating an assault on a local pedestrian after he was threatened by a pair of thugs.
The attack happened in the Sherriff Street Upper area on January 17th at around 12:30am.
Two men approached the pedestrian and attacked him. One member of the group was even equipped with a pipe.
The man - who was walking alone - came across the two men at the intersection of Sheriff Street Upper and East Road and his wallet and phone were stolen in the incident.
In a statement An Garda Síochána said:
"We are investigating a robbery that is reported to have occurred on 17/1/18 at approximately 12:30am on Sherriff Street Upper.
"A male was walking alone when he was approached by two males one armed with a pipe.
"The males stole his wallet and phone and fled in a car with two other males. No injuries were sustained in the incident."
READ NEXT: One Of The Cheesiest Movies Of The '80s Is Being Shown At Stella Theatre This Weekend
Comments