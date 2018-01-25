Dublin

Gardaí Warn Public About Dublin Gang Equipped With Pipe Weapon Who Threatened And Stole From Local Man

They targeted a pedestrian and took his phone and wallet.

Gardai

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating an assault on a local pedestrian after he was threatened by a pair of thugs.

The attack happened in the Sherriff Street Upper area on January 17th at around 12:30am. 

Two men approached the pedestrian and attacked him. One member of the group was even equipped with a pipe.

The man - who was walking alone - came across the two men at the intersection of Sheriff Street Upper and East Road and his wallet and phone were stolen in the incident. 

In a statement An Garda Síochána said: 

"We are investigating a robbery that is reported to have occurred on 17/1/18 at approximately 12:30am on Sherriff Street Upper. 

"A male was walking alone when he was approached by two males one armed with a pipe. 

"The males stole his wallet and phone and fled in a car with two other males. No injuries were sustained in the incident."

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

