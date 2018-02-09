Gardaí Hunt Motorist Who Tried To Lure Sisters Into His Car In Blanchardstown

"He roared at us to ‘Get into the f***ing car..’

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are trying to track down a man who attempted to lure two sisters into his car.

The Dublin Gazette reports that the incident occurred near the Power City roundabout close to the Blanchardstown Centre on Wednesday January 31. The man is reported to have been touching himself when he approached the girls.

One of the girls, Orla Mahoney (25) told the publication:

“We were walking to my gym in Coolmine and a car passed us really slowly, pressing down on the horn for around a minute straight, then beeping and stopping repeatedly. “He drove alongside us then roared at us to ‘Get into the f***ing car’. He had his hand down his trousers.”

The other girl involved is a teenager while two other teenage girls and a teenage boy have contacted Gardaí about similar incidents in the area.

The car involved is described as a silver Golf while the driver is 'in his 30s with a tan complexion and a stocky build. He had black or dark brown hair and a beard.'

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.

