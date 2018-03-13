Gardaí Issue Strict Warning To Dubliners Planning On Drinking This Paddy's Day

St. Partick's Day can often be the most enjoyable day of the year but sometimes the good-hearted revelry can spill over into unsavoury scenes.

With this in mind, the Gardaí have moved to remind people ahead of March 17 that drinking in public is illegal regardless of the date and events in the city on the day will be family-oriented.

They have also advised anyone planning to participate in celebrations to use public transport to get around if they are planning on drinking.

A message on Twitter reads 'Gardaí ask the public to avail of public transport if they plan to drink on the day. Events in city centre during St Patrick’s festival are family-oriented and not to be spoilt by the actions of those who wish to ignore this advice.'

St Patricks Day '18 Dublin: Gardaí ask the public to avail of public transport if they plan to drink on the day. Events in city centre during St Patrick’s festival are family-oriented and not to be spoilt by the actions of those who wish to ignore this advice. #StPatricksDay2018 pic.twitter.com/DiOYjc7R2k — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 12, 2018

