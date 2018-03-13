Dublin

Gardaí Issue Strict Warning To Dubliners Planning On Drinking This Paddy's Day

Take note, folks...

Screen Shot 2018 03 13 At 08 13 51

St. Partick's Day can often be the most enjoyable day of the year but sometimes the good-hearted revelry can spill over into unsavoury scenes. 

With this in mind, the Gardaí have moved to remind people ahead of March 17 that drinking in public is illegal regardless of the date and events in the city on the day will be family-oriented. 

They have also advised anyone planning to participate in celebrations to use public transport to get around if they are planning on drinking. 

A message on Twitter reads 'Gardaí ask the public to avail of public transport if they plan to drink on the day. Events in city centre during St Patrick’s festival are family-oriented and not to be spoilt by the actions of those who wish to ignore this advice.'

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

