Gardaí Search For Man After 'Random Assault' Of Woman On Southside

Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a woman was assaulted in Knocklyon last week.

According to Dublin Live, the incident appears to have been a random attack. The woman in her 20s, was walking at Dalriada Park at 9.10pm on January 5 when she was attacked by the assailant who is described as 5ft 9 to 5ft 10 in height, of slight build and with dark hair.

A Garda spokesperson said:

"We are investigating an assault on a woman in her 20s at Dalriada Park in Firhouse at 9.10pm on January 5. "The woman was not seriously injured. The suspect offender is a man, 5ft 9 to 5ft 10, slight build, dark hair and also possible has dark facial hair. "He was wearing a black and red jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms and runners."

