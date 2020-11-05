Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Good news! Dublin coffee truck back on the road today after fire damage

By Sarah Finnan

November 5, 2020 at 10:10am

Share:

Owners appealed for information over the weekend after their beloved little coffee truck was set on fire on Friday night. Usually parked up at the Walkinstown Roundabout, the team operate a drive-thru coffee service from the inside of a converted horsebox.

A popular stop-off on the local coffee route, owners at Fools + Horses Coffee were shocked when they learned that the truck had been targeted by troublemakers over the weekend. Posting a photo of the damage on Instagram, the team encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

Sharing a positive update on the situation, owners took to Instagram once again last night - this time with some good news, writing:

"We are so happy to say that we're back OPEN tomorrow at the Walkinstown roundabout.

"We have been so overwhelmed this past week with all of the messages, support and people reaching out. We are so grateful and we can never thank you enough.

"The community spirit in Walkinstown really is something else and we are so happy to be back making all of you gorgeous people some hot steamy coffees. None of this would be possible without all of you."

Back open as of 7am tomorrow, they'll be serving up the goods until 4pm so if you're in need of a cuppa and they're within your 5km, make sure to pay them a visit.

Header image via Instagram/Fools + Horses Coffee

READ NEXT: A Mexican street food pop-up will take place in Smithfield this weekend

Share:

Latest articles

EEK! This Dublin café will be opening for brunch for the first time this weekend

Dublin Airport lodge plans for a 'major Terminal 1 facelift'

It's been confirmed that the Gaiety Panto will not be taking place this year

A Mexican street food pop-up will take place in Smithfield this weekend

You may also love

EEK! This Dublin café will be opening for brunch for the first time this weekend

Dublin Airport lodge plans for a 'major Terminal 1 facelift'

It's been confirmed that the Gaiety Panto will not be taking place this year

Public to be consulted over pedestrianisation of Dame Street

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.