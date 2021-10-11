Good news for cyclists of Dublin - the Dodder is getting a greenway!

Exciting news for anyone who enjoys their weekend strolls.

The Dodder Greenway is currently in development and promises to be "on par with the best greenways in the world". If you don't mind.

Once complete, the greenway is expected to be 17 kilometres long, linking Sir Rogerson’s Quay in the City Centre to the entrance of the Bohernabreena Reservoirs at Glenasmole. The trail is expected to be a combination of off-road and on-road, but is set to utilise existing facilities with the Dodder Valley as much as possible to connect the linear parklands along the route.

As part of the initiative, South Dublin County Council has built three new pedestrian and cycle bridges, 750m of new pathway and 2.6km of upgraded paths.

The opening of the bridges is part of an overall vision to link Dublin City Centre to the Dublin Mountains via Ballsbridge, Milltown, Rathfarnham, Firhouse and Tallaght. The South Dublin County section of the Greenway will stretch from the Bohernabreena Reservoir in Tallaght to Orwell Park in Rathfarnham.

The greenway promises to cater for both commuter and social cyclists, representing a new transport and recreational facility for Dublin. We're excited to spend our weekend mornings trailing the bridges, coffee in hand, on the lookout for fox cubs and all the other gorgeous wildlife the Dodder is home to.

Header image via South Dublin CoCo

READ NEXT: We chatted to some of the biggest stars of RuPaul's Drag Race ahead of their Dublin comedy debut