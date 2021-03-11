Could Nutbutter be expanding again? While they haven't confirmed anything just yet, the team did put the feelers out on Instagram... so I wouldn't rule it out.

Only reopen at their new location as of November last year, the Nutbutter team moved just 200 metres down the road from their original location. Clearly very fond of the area, the team has grown quite the loyal fanbase over the years and customers were very grateful to see them reopen.

Taking to social media to thank people for their continued support, owners said they are keen to continue growing - asking the public one very important question.

"Hey Dublin friends! Thank you so much for your support throughout these difficult times. We are so grateful for the pleasure of serving you all!

"As we want our community to grow bigger and bigger, we would like to know from you... Where should we open our next Nutbutter Restaurant?"

Now, I know what you're thinking... sure that doesn't confirm anything? Well, yes and no. While it doesn't necessarily mean that they are opening at another venue (yet), the thought is there at least. And where there's a will, there's a way, as my mammy would say.

In other words, watch this space. Make sure to head over to their Instagram page to have your say too. I reckon they'd fit in nicely out in Dublin 8... just putting that out there.

Header image via Instagram/Nutbutter