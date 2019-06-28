A Shocking Amount Of Rubbish Was Left Behind At The Canal Last Night

The Grand Canal was left in a bad way after hundreds of people went drinking in the sun yesterday.

People have been sharing photos of the aftermath around Portobello and there was a huge amount of rubbish left behind.

Instead of cleaning up after themselves, people dumped their empty cans, broken bottles and plastic cups along the canal and next to overflowing bins.

The people leaving their shite all along the canal are a shower of tossers – metaphorically and litterally (deliberate typo #boom!). Seriously, from the Portobello to The Barge, all along the banks an d in the water; cans; bottles; carrier trays; crisp packets. Fucking pricks. pic.twitter.com/Lcrs4C1TA4 — Paul K (@pkel) June 28, 2019

Portobello canal last night. This happens every single year. Why don't @DubCityCouncil provide extra bins in the area like they do at food markets (Merrion Square for example) and don't even get me started on the issue with zero public access toilets in the city in general… pic.twitter.com/bndincnaiv — BenniJohnston (@bennijohnston) June 28, 2019

Sharing a photo of the canal in Portobello, one person commented, ‘Why don’t Dublin City Council provide extra bins in the area like they do at food markets (Merrion Square for example) and don’t even get me started on the issue with zero public access toilets in the city in general.’

This is disgusting, “cans by the canal” has left the Grand Canal looking like a dump this morning. pic.twitter.com/H0Greagriu — Colin (@colinoconnor) June 28, 2019

Drove past the canal on my way to work and it’s an absolute kip. Why is it so damn hard for some people to clean up after themselves? — Karin Carthy (@KarinCarthy) June 28, 2019

The least we can all do is clean up after ourselves if we’re gonna have some lovely cans at the canal…

Main image via @bennijohnston

