A Shocking Amount Of Rubbish Was Left Behind At The Canal Last Night

The Grand Canal was left in a bad way after hundreds of people went drinking in the sun yesterday.

People have been sharing photos of the aftermath around Portobello and there was a huge amount of rubbish left behind.

Instead of cleaning up after themselves, people dumped their empty cans, broken bottles and plastic cups along the canal and next to overflowing bins.

Sharing a photo of the canal in Portobello, one person commented, ‘Why don’t Dublin City Council provide extra bins in the area like they do at food markets (Merrion Square for example) and don’t even get me started on the issue with zero public access toilets in the city in general.’

The least we can all do is clean up after ourselves if we’re gonna have some lovely cans at the canal…

Main image via @bennijohnston

