Grogans criticise 'celebrity Tánaiste' saying the narrative is 'getting stale'

By Sarah Finnan

August 13, 2020 at 9:29am

Responding to a piece that appeared in the Independent, staff at Grogans criticised Varadkar's comments adding that the narrative is "getting stale".

Popular Dublin city haunt Grogans has responded to comments made by An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar about the reopening of pubs, saying that he is giving little hope to the industry that they'll be allowed to trade again this year.

In an article that appeared in the Independent yesterday evening, Varadkar is quoted as saying that pubs "may be asked to make a sacrifice for the rest of the country", giving many cause to believe that their reopening will be postponed once again at the end of this month. Commenting that Government priority is to reopen the country's centres of education, Varadkar later added that "pubs are not as important as schools" - a comment that did not go down well with publicans.

Sharing an extract of the article in question, staff at Grogans reacted to the comments, writing:

"Once again our celebrity Tánaiste refusing to allow our industry the slightest bit of hope of being able to trade again this year. No known outbreaks in any pubs which have been opened since 29th June, yet we must make the nation's "sacrifice". This narrative is getting stale."

Irish publicans have made renewed calls for support during this uncertain time with several admitting that the mental, physical and financial stress of not knowing when they will be allowed to get back to work is taking its toll.

Header image via Facebook/Grogans Castle Lounge

