This Hair-Raising Note Spotted In Town Is Sure To Have You Chuckling This Friday

Of the countless positive traits Dubliners are known for, our sense of humour ranks second only to our modesty.

If you hang around town long enough you're bound to bump into a few characters who will brighten up your day with their wit and wisdom. Clearly this is also covered by the written word if this note spotted near the old Clery's building is anything to go by.

The, shall we say, job opportunity, was written by a fella called Michael and posted online by Reddit user HughJaynuss.

Michael appears to be quite a hirsute lad who has recently become a bit bogged down by the mop on his head. In the letter, he calls on the help of a Dublin hairdresser to, well, literally come up to him on the street and give him some long overdue grooming.

You probably need to read the rest of the note for yourself for it to make an ounce of sense and you can do so in full below. Having said that, it will most likely leave you with more questions than answers.

That's a head-scratcher alright.

