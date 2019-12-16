Half and Half has the ultimate hangover munch

Everyone knows there are two types of hangover: one where even the mention of food makes you feel violently ill, the other where all you can do is eat…and eat and eat.
I personally prefer the second kind, though if I’m honest I’d prefer no hangover at all.
The only thing that makes the Sunday fear that bit more bearable is a whopper feed and the grub at Half and Half looks nothing short of unbelievable.
Located out in Blanchardstown, they have everything from burgers to chicken to salads. Not to mention nachos, mac and cheese and fries.
Oh, the fries.
Serving up some of the biggest portions I think I’ve ever seen; I reckon that it will cure your hangover faster than you can say hair of the dog.
Let’s appreciate the aesthetic beauty, shall we?
🐔🍔🍗 🔜 New menu . #chicken #chickenlovers #newmenu #food #dublinfoodie #lunch #dinner #kentuckychicken #nashvillechicken #restaurant #eatingout #thebest #quality #foodporn #burgers #chickenlove #eatmeout #chips #buffalochickendip #bestfood #ireland #sides #foodgram #instafood
Nothing revives me like a can of San Pellegrino.
Happy freaking Tuesday 🔥 #Tuesday #backtoschool #septembervibes #lunch #dublin #burgers #nachos #onionrings #fries #baconcheesefries #customised #foodporn #instagood #instafood #foodpornography . ✨Please note that all creations are customised orders and they are not on the menu. If you wish to order or create your own tray please inform our team while ordering✨ Thank you ☀️
Don't worry, the celery makes it healthy - one of your five a day, it is a vegetable after all.
Sure, we have it all❗️would you ⁉️😍😉🤤 @brisbane_burgerquest think you should visit ! 😜#foodies #teamwork #messyeating #craving #burgers #bestburgers #dublin #instafoodgram #burgersdublin #goodfood #thebest #macandcheese #beaconcheesefries #doublecheeseburger #crispychicken #foodporn #massivecravings #happiness #dublinfoodies #thebestofdublin #pulledchicken
Deep-fried, supersized, bloody delicious; what more could you want of a Sunday afternoon.