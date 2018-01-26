Dublin

Popular "Luxury Handbag And Accessories" Retailer Opens New Dublin Store For Second Time

It sells second-hand handbags and accessories at seriously good prices.

Handbags Jan 26

The Irish Independent is reporting that the popular "pre-loved" luxury handbag and accessories store, The Designer Exchange, is opening its second store in Dublin.

The new store will be in the city centre somewhere - location yet to be revealed - and will try to follow in the footsteps of the hugely successful store on Dawson Street which recently celebrated its fifth birthday. 

"When we first opened we always planned on having more stores, we found the perfect location and we are thrilled it’s happened," said founder Paddy Coughlan. 

"There are lots of growth plans for Designer Exchange in 2018 and beyond, but this is a great way to start a new chapter in our story."

The store boasts about selling "every kind of bag, from €20 to €20,000" and disrupted the designer retail market when it first burst on to the scene. 

"Buy it for €1000, we are going to give you a minimum of 60% of that back when you trade it back to us," states Paddy proudly.

The official opening of Designer Exchange second outlet will be held in late February.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Dublin

