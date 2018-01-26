Popular "Luxury Handbag And Accessories" Retailer Opens New Dublin Store For Second Time

The Irish Independent is reporting that the popular "pre-loved" luxury handbag and accessories store, The Designer Exchange, is opening its second store in Dublin.

The new store will be in the city centre somewhere - location yet to be revealed - and will try to follow in the footsteps of the hugely successful store on Dawson Street which recently celebrated its fifth birthday.

"When we first opened we always planned on having more stores, we found the perfect location and we are thrilled it’s happened," said founder Paddy Coughlan.

"There are lots of growth plans for Designer Exchange in 2018 and beyond, but this is a great way to start a new chapter in our story."

The store boasts about selling "every kind of bag, from €20 to €20,000" and disrupted the designer retail market when it first burst on to the scene.

"Buy it for €1000, we are going to give you a minimum of 60% of that back when you trade it back to us," states Paddy proudly.

The official opening of Designer Exchange second outlet will be held in late February.



READ NEXT: Gardaí Warn Dubliners That 'Operation Thor' Is In Full Effect In The Capital