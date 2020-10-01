Close

Happy Out is now open at their new Southside location

By Sarah Finnan

October 1, 2020 at 10:35am

One of our fave Northside haunts has just opened at a second Southside location and October is already off to a stunning start.

We're sona sásta this morning, for a myriad of reasons - the top one being that Happy Out has just opened their second Dublin café. Synonymous with good coffee, whopper toasties and friendly staff, the popular Northside spot announced that they'd be bringing the fun over to the Southside at the end of August... and they've already made the move out to Donnybrook.

Confirming that they're up and running at their brand-new Southside location, the team shared a photo of the swanky new set-up writing:

"Donnybrook... let the games begin!"

Only offering takeaway coffees and cakes to start off with, it's more than enough to convince us to call in on our way by.

What about the toasties though?! Don't panic, they'll be added to the menu very soon - with a reputation for having some of the best in Dublin, they'd be foolish to leave them off. Rumour has it that brunch will also be on offer in the not so distant future too. What a day.

