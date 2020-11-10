Harold's Cross has a new pet-friendly coffee and food hotspot

New places seem to be cropping up all around Dublin these days with the latest addition being Provider Fine Food & Coffee in Harold's Cross.

A gorgeous little café and delicatessen, you'll spot them at 202 Harold's Cross, or as they put it - "nestled lovingly in between Mizzoni chipper and Brew 204". Far more poetic that way, I agree.

Only just open, they're fully stocked with all manner of coffee and treats...including but not limited to Upside coffee, Wall & Keogh tea, Bretzel Bakery bread and Lilliput Trading Co cheese. Sure what more could ya need in the weekly shop?

And for the cherry on top? They're even pet-friendly too so doggy visitors are always most welcome. Call in anytime from Monday to Friday 8am-7pm and Saturdays from 9am to 6pm.

Header image via Instagram/Provider Fine Foods & Coffee