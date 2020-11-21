Close

Harvey Nichols has confirmed it will reopen in Dundrum

By Alan Fisher

November 21, 2020 at 3:17pm

Harvey Nichols has confirmed it will reopen in Dundrum when the lockdown is lifted.

The shop closed along with everyone else when the first lockdown began in March.

When the restrictions were lifted in June, they did not reopen which started rumors that they might not come back.

It is said that the store was working to reopen in November but was then delayed again as new restrictions came in.

Now, it is set to reopen along with the rest of Dundrum Town Centre when the restrictions have been lifted and they are allowed to do so.

This should be in the early days of December and see the centre open for Christmas.

