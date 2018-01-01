Have Visitors In Dublin This Winter? Here Are 7 Alternative Places You Should Take Them

Dublin can be a great place to show visitors around in the winter. Instead of taking your friends or family to the usual touristy spots, we've picked out seven places off the beaten track where they're sure to have a great time.

Take your pick.

1. The Dead Zoo

Otherwise known as the Natural History Museum, wandering through the corridors filled with creatures of all shapes and sizes is the perfect way to spend an afternoon.

2. The Gravediggers

Have a stroll around the historic Glasnevin Cemetery followed by one of the best pints of Guinness in the city.

3. Open Gate Brewery

Located inside St. James' Gate, this hidden gem is a haven for beer lovers. You don't have to actually do the tour of Guinness Brewery but this bar is a little brewery in itself. Boasting a selection of beers alternating from week to week, you do need to book online.

4. Vintage Tea Tour

See the sights of Dublin aboard a double decker bus while enjoying an afternoon spread. Friendly on-board guides will fill you in on the history of Georgian Dublin, the Phoenix Park and other areas around the city. Good, wholesome fun which you can book here.

5. Assassination Custard

Really incredible food in a tiny spot on Kevin Street that looks like someone's home kitchen in the country.

6. Strawberry Hall

Get out of the city and enjoy a drink or too at this gorgeous little riverside spot in the Strawberry Beds. It's not far from town so hop in a cab or take a bus and stroll the rest of the way from Castleknock (downhill) or Chapelizod (uphill... and steep!)

7. Library Bar

Located in the Central Hotel on Exchequer Street. One of the best spots in the city for a quiet pint beside a roaring fireplace.

