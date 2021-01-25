Help needed to reunite lost doll with owner 

Moana, you've come so far...

Taking to social media to ask followers for their help, one local do-gooder is hoping to reunite a lost doll with its rightful owner. Happening upon the toy in the Dublin 7 area, local man Andrew Forde brought it home to give it a quick wash.

Knowing that there must be one very worried youngster on the lookout for the doll, Forde shared a photo of the newly-clean soft toy online - urging Twitter to work its magic and help him find who it belongs to.

"Total shot in the dark, but I picked this little lady up on Kinvara Road in Dublin 7 yesterday. She was a bit worse for wear, but now that she's been washed and dried she's ready to be reunited with her owner...

"Twitter, work your magic."

Total shot in the dark, but I picked this little lady up on Kinvara Road in Dublin 7 yesterday. She was a bit worse for wear, but now that she's been washed and dried she's ready to be reunited with her owner...



Twitter, work your magic. pic.twitter.com/3Bj5JxwLmP — Andrew Forde (@Andrewforde_IRE) January 24, 2021

Helpfully identifying the toy as a Moana doll (from the Disney movie Moana don't ya know), the tweet has been reshared several times since it was first posted but no joy yet as the owner has still to be found.

With any luck though, the lost doll will be reunited with her family before the day is out.

Header image via Twitter/Andrew Forde