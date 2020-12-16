Hen's Teeth is hosting a special Christmas feast this weekend

Coming to Hen's Teeth this Sunday.
Travel? Never heard of her.
One thing we're all sorely missing is travel. It's been a long year - most of which we spent confined to the 5km radius around our house - and we can't wait until the day that going on a holiday abroad is possible again.
International travel may still be on hold (for now), but Hen's Teeth is making sure we still get our #wanderlust fix this festive season.
Teaming up with local chef Cúán Greene, they're celebrating Christmas flavours from across the world putting on a Yuletide feast that will make you feel as though you're somewhere far away.
Here's what's in store:
"This Sunday we’re teaming up with the incredible @cuangreene for a lil Christmas special collaboration. The first of a series of pop-ups we have lined up for 2021, and what a way to kick things off."
On the menu you can expect snacks like BBQ Christmas cake topped with urchin, a "celebratory" seafood platter (intriguing, no?) and some sort of Japanese inspired KFC dish.
Customers are advised that there will be two sittings - one at 6pm, the other at 8:30pm - and seats will be limited to make sure to book ahead. Bookings open at 12noon today... don't delay, my friends.
Header image via Instagram/Hen's Teeth