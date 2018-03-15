Dublin

Here Is The Full List Of Dublin Road Closures For Paddy's Weekend

There will be significant disruption right up until Tuesday...

Screen Shot 2018 03 15 At 18 37 57

This weekend, the annual St. Patrick's Festival will see a number of events taking place around Dublin City. With that comes inevitable road closures which can often be a source of frustration for uninformed motorists.

However, if you're in the know before hitting the road then life becomes a lot easier. With the St. Patrick's Day Parade taking centre-stage on Saturday and a number of other events taking place over the long weekend, here is a list of road closures provided by Dublin City Council. 

Screen Shot 2018 03 15 At 18 42 24

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

  • Location A: Western Way from 19.00hrs on Friday 16th March 2017 to 15.00hrs on Saturday 17th March 2018.
  • Location B: Mountjoy Street, Mountjoy Street Middle, Palmerstown Place, Wellington Street, Street Mary’s Place North, Granby Row, Parnell Square North, Parnell Square  East, Cavendish Row, O’Connell Street Upper & Lower, O’Connell Bridge, Westmoreland Street, College Green, Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Christchurch Place Nicholas Street, Patrick Street, New Street South, Clanbrassil Street Lower, Kevin Street Upper, Kevin Street Lower, Cuffe Street and St. Stephens Green South from  04.30hrs to 18.00hrs on Saturday 17th March 2018.

St. Patrick’s Festival – Custom House Quay Funfair

Customs House Quay (from Eden Quay to Memorial Road) from 20.00hrs on Friday 16th March 2018 to 06.00hrs Tuesday 20th March 2018.

St. Patrick’s Festival – Merrion Square Funfair

Merrion Square West from 19.00hrs on Friday 16th March 2018 to 06.00hrs on Tuesday 20th March 2018.

St. Patrick’s Festival – Big Day Out

Merrion Square South, Merrion Street Upper and Fitzwilliam Lane from 14.00hrs on Saturday 17th March 2018 to 23.00hrs on Sunday 18th March 2018.

St. Patrick’s Festival – 5k Road Race

St. Stephen’s Green South from 10.00hrs to 13.00hrs on Sunday 18th March 2018.

Screen Shot 2018 03 15 At 18 44 18

For further information click here

READ NEXT: Here's The Suss With Public Transport In Dublin On Paddy's Day

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

paddys day patricks day Dublin road closures
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Here Is The Full List Of Dublin Road Closures For Paddy's Weekend
Here Is The Full List Of Dublin Road Closures For Paddy's Weekend
Mother Describes Serious Injuries Sustained To Daughter Due To "Overcrowded" Dublin Bus
Mother Describes Serious Injuries Sustained To Daughter Due To "Overcrowded" Dublin Bus
Dublin Restaurant Denies Asking Barry Keoghan To Leave For Wearing A Tracksuit
Dublin Restaurant Denies Asking Barry Keoghan To Leave For Wearing A Tracksuit
Filmbase In Temple Bar To Close Down After 32 Years In Business
Filmbase In Temple Bar To Close Down After 32 Years In Business
Dublin Man Stabbed And Beaten In His Spanish Home Left Fighting For Life In Hospital
Dublin Man Stabbed And Beaten In His Spanish Home Left Fighting For Life In Hospital
Not Many People Will Have The Nerve To Do What This Dubliner Is Going At In April
Not Many People Will Have The Nerve To Do What This Dubliner Is Going At In April
Ryanair Launch First Ever Set Of Flights From Dublin Airport To Turkey
Ryanair Launch First Ever Set Of Flights From Dublin Airport To Turkey
PICS: South Dublin Residents Warned About Risk Of Flooding After Burst Bank At River Dodder
PICS: South Dublin Residents Warned About Risk Of Flooding After Burst Bank At River Dodder
Dublin City To Be Divided By North And South Like "Berlin Wall" According To Town Planner If Plaza Plans Go Ahead
Dublin City To Be Divided By North And South Like "Berlin Wall" According To Town Planner If Plaza Plans Go Ahead
Security Block Trinity Students Into Dining Room As Protests Continue Regarding Repeat Exam Fees
Security Block Trinity Students Into Dining Room As Protests Continue Regarding Repeat Exam Fees
The Late Late Show Received 500 Complaints In Total For This Moment On The Show
The Late Late Show Received 500 Complaints In Total For This Moment On The Show
Lidl Confirm They Will Rebuild Store On Fortunestown Site
Lidl Confirm They Will Rebuild Store On Fortunestown Site
Here's How You And Your Mates Can Get Free Pints This Saturday
Sponsored

Here's How You And Your Mates Can Get Free Pints This Saturday
Mother Describes Serious Injuries Sustained To Daughter Due To "Overcrowded" Dublin Bus
Dublin

Mother Describes Serious Injuries Sustained To Daughter Due To "Overcrowded" Dublin Bus
Dublin Restaurant Denies Asking Barry Keoghan To Leave For Wearing A Tracksuit
Food and Drink

Dublin Restaurant Denies Asking Barry Keoghan To Leave For Wearing A Tracksuit
Filmbase In Temple Bar To Close Down After 32 Years In Business
Dublin

Filmbase In Temple Bar To Close Down After 32 Years In Business

Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
What's On

Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
News

The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday
Entertainment

The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday
WATCH: This Beautiful Music Video Captures Everyday Life In The Liberties During Storm Emma
Video

WATCH: This Beautiful Music Video Captures Everyday Life In The Liberties During Storm Emma

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin