Here Is The Full List Of Dublin Road Closures For Paddy's Weekend

There will be significant disruption right up until Tuesday...

This weekend, the annual St. Patrick's Festival will see a number of events taking place around Dublin City. With that comes inevitable road closures which can often be a source of frustration for uninformed motorists.

However, if you're in the know before hitting the road then life becomes a lot easier. With the St. Patrick's Day Parade taking centre-stage on Saturday and a number of other events taking place over the long weekend, here is a list of road closures provided by Dublin City Council.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Location A: Western Way from 19.00hrs on Friday 16th March 2017 to 15.00hrs on Saturday 17th March 2018.

Location B: Mountjoy Street, Mountjoy Street Middle, Palmerstown Place, Wellington Street, Street Mary’s Place North, Granby Row, Parnell Square North, Parnell Square East, Cavendish Row, O’Connell Street Upper & Lower, O’Connell Bridge, Westmoreland Street, College Green, Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Christchurch Place Nicholas Street, Patrick Street, New Street South, Clanbrassil Street Lower, Kevin Street Upper, Kevin Street Lower, Cuffe Street and St. Stephens Green South from 04.30hrs to 18.00hrs on Saturday 17th March 2018.

St. Patrick’s Festival – Custom House Quay Funfair

Customs House Quay (from Eden Quay to Memorial Road) from 20.00hrs on Friday 16th March 2018 to 06.00hrs Tuesday 20th March 2018.

St. Patrick’s Festival – Merrion Square Funfair

Merrion Square West from 19.00hrs on Friday 16th March 2018 to 06.00hrs on Tuesday 20th March 2018.

St. Patrick’s Festival – Big Day Out

Merrion Square South, Merrion Street Upper and Fitzwilliam Lane from 14.00hrs on Saturday 17th March 2018 to 23.00hrs on Sunday 18th March 2018.

St. Patrick’s Festival – 5k Road Race

St. Stephen’s Green South from 10.00hrs to 13.00hrs on Sunday 18th March 2018.

For further information click here.

READ NEXT: Here's The Suss With Public Transport In Dublin On Paddy's Day

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here