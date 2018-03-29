Here's Everything You Need To Know About Luas Services Over Easter Weekend

There's been a few changes...

If you're planning on pottering about the city this long weekend, take note that there will be some minor adjustments to Luas services.

The main points you need to know are:

Good Friday

There will be a normal Saturday service on both the green line and the red line.

Saturday

Normal Saturday service on both lines.

Easter Sunday

From first tram until approximately 4.30pm, the green line will only be running from Bride's Glen to St. Stephen's Green and from Broombridge to Dominick. This is to facilitate the Easter Parade taking place in the city.

The red line will be operating a normal Sunday service but there may be some disruptions due to the parade (see tweet below).

Easter Monday

Both lines will be operating a normal Sunday service.

