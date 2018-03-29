Dublin

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Luas Services Over Easter Weekend

There's been a few changes...

Screen Shot 2018 03 29 At 17 22 53

If you're planning on pottering about the city this long weekend, take note that there will be some minor adjustments to Luas services. 

The main points you need to know are:

Good Friday 

There will be a normal Saturday service on both the green line and the red line.

Saturday

Normal Saturday service on both lines.

Easter Sunday 

From first tram until approximately 4.30pm, the green line will only be running from Bride's Glen to St. Stephen's Green and from Broombridge to Dominick. This is to facilitate the Easter Parade taking place in the city. 

The red line will be operating a normal Sunday service but there may be some disruptions due to the parade (see tweet below). 

Easter Monday 

Both lines will be operating a normal Sunday service. 

READ NEXT: This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken

This week on BEFORE BRUNCH podcast - the recent Facebook scandal and what you should really know about It... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Here's Everything You Need To Know About Luas Services Over Easter Weekend
Here's Everything You Need To Know About Luas Services Over Easter Weekend
Dublin Has A BIG Euromillions Winner Just Before Easter And We're Extremely Jealous
Dublin Has A BIG Euromillions Winner Just Before Easter And We're Extremely Jealous
WATCH: Powerful 'I Believe Her' March Took Place In Dublin At Lunchtime
WATCH: Powerful 'I Believe Her' March Took Place In Dublin At Lunchtime
Dublin Airport Welcomes New Route To One Of The World's Most Beautiful Cities
Dublin Airport Welcomes New Route To One Of The World's Most Beautiful Cities
VIDEO: Protests Begin As First Person Swims In Clontarf Baths Since Redevelopment
VIDEO: Protests Begin As First Person Swims In Clontarf Baths Since Redevelopment
Attention Passengers - There Has Been A Really Cool Addition To Heuston Station
Attention Passengers - There Has Been A Really Cool Addition To Heuston Station
PIC: Humans Of Dublin's Latest Post Will Break Even The Toughest Of Hearts
PIC: Humans Of Dublin's Latest Post Will Break Even The Toughest Of Hearts
This Pop-Up Café In Dublin Today Had Everybody Talking
This Pop-Up Café In Dublin Today Had Everybody Talking
This Randomer's Awful Sound Gesture In An O'Connell Street Shop Will Bring A Smile To Your Face
This Randomer's Awful Sound Gesture In An O'Connell Street Shop Will Bring A Smile To Your Face
This City Centre Building Is Being Turned Into A Hotel, Restaurant And Three Retail Units
This City Centre Building Is Being Turned Into A Hotel, Restaurant And Three Retail Units
A South Dublin Beach Is Set To Become Ireland's First Official Nudist Location
A South Dublin Beach Is Set To Become Ireland's First Official Nudist Location
5 Great Outdoor Workouts To Give A Try This Weekend
5 Great Outdoor Workouts To Give A Try This Weekend
A Cute Little Café Has Just Opened On Clanbrassil Street - Here's The Deets
Explore Dublin

A Cute Little Café Has Just Opened On Clanbrassil Street - Here's The Deets
Maxi Jazz From Faithless Has Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
What's On

Maxi Jazz From Faithless Has Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
Pump It Up: A Nightclub Workout Without The Hangover Is Coming To Dublin
Lifestyle

Pump It Up: A Nightclub Workout Without The Hangover Is Coming To Dublin
PICS: Five Private Islands That Are Cheaper Than A Dublin Home With Five Bedrooms
Lifestyle

PICS: Five Private Islands That Are Cheaper Than A Dublin Home With Five Bedrooms

This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week
Food and Drink

This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week
This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken
Best Of

This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken
PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
Dublin

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
Sponsored

'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin