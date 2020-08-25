Here's where to get your coffee and croissant fix this week

Coffee and pastry is a match made in heaven and one that can help save even the glummest of days.
I know it's only Tuesday but this week already feels years-long... which means that plenty of caffeine will be needed to help me make it out the other end. And this week I'll be getting at least one or two of my cuppas at Cloud Picker Cafe on Pearse Street as they've just announced a very special collaboration with the chef behind Dublin's newest artisan croissanterie.
Based near Merrion Square, Medialuna Croissanterie is the latest venture by Mariano Tejada, one of the talented chefs at Alma café. Joining forces with the guys at Cloud Picker, Mariano will be onsite two days a week where he'll be baking up his amazing croissant creations from the café's working kitchen.
I say amazing because they're no ordinary croissants... they're works of art. See below for reference.
Raspberry Chocolate Croissant, White Chocolate Croissant, Dark Chocolate Croissant
The "Full Moon Croissant Box" comes with 5 units of croissants: Strawberry Cheesecake, Nutella Cream & Hazelnuts Praline, Lemon Curd, Raspberries & Pistachios, Ham & Gruyere Cheese, and Plain Butter Croissant.
Strawberry shortcake croissants? I mean honestly, how could you say no to that?
Call in Wednesday or Saturday and get your fix. Go for the coffee, stay for the croissants.
Header image via Instagram/Medialuna Croissanterie