Here's where you can get a free coffee with your food today 

Celebrating the start of a new month and International Coffee Day all in one go, this Dublin café is giving customers free coffee with food orders today.

Happy International Coffee Day my fellow caffeine fiends. What a glorious way to start a new month. One of the best days of the year for coffee lovers, today gives us a very valid reason to down at least a few cups of our favourite brew. Living in a place like Dublin, we're positively spoiled for choice when it comes to narrowing down where to get our fix - but Square One makes a convincing argument as to why you should choose them.

Celebrating the dawn of a new month (spooky season has arrived!) and International Coffee Day all in one fell swoop, they're giving customers a free cuppa with all food orders today.

Specialising in quality coffee, theirs has been roasted in Birdhill, Co Tipperary. Sourced from Central and South America, the house blend is apparently "full of robust flavour". I won't pretend I know what that means...

Their brunch menu is fairly packed full too with options ranging from the classic avo and eggs to peanut butter and jam brioche french toast, sambos and salads.

Open 10am - 8pm, there's still plenty of time to try and nab an outdoor seat and enjoy that autumn sunshine out there. Wrap up though, she's fairly bitter out.

Header image via Instagram/Square One Dublin