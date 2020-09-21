Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Here's where you can get €2 coffee in Dublin today 

By Sarah Finnan

September 21, 2020 at 10:21am

Share:

Sun is shining, the weather is sweet. It's Monday morning and we can tell it's gonna be a good week... not the original Bob Marley lyrics I know, but I felt like a bit of improv on this fine September morn.

Here to help start your day off on the best possible foot, Ground State Coffee will be serving up €2 coffees all day. Celebrating their second year in business, they're making the most of a fairly crummy situation and though it's probably not the birthday shindig they envisioned, a party is still a party in our eyes.

'Peeps! It’s our 2nd birthday tomorrow! I know, we can’t believe it either! To celebrate, all (reg) coffees will be €2. Come down and celebrate with us! Socially distant high fives galore!'

Obviously, they do more than just coffee and would highly recommend grabbing one of their chocolate chip and peanut vegan cookies to bring with you. They also do a whopper all-day breakfast which is right up my alley. Breakfast foods are the superior foods so why limit them to only one time of day? Live outside the lines, my friends.

€2 coffee + brekkie to go = a winning Monday combination.

READ NEXT: Sprout restaurant hints that they’re opening another venue very soon

Share:

Latest articles

Swimmers delight! There's a new coffee car parking up at the 40 Foot 

Sprout restaurant hints that they're opening another venue very soon

'Operation Fanacht' is underway in Dublin as people asked not to leave county

The New Theatre confirms plans to perform new play in a Dublin park due to restrictions

You may also love

Swimmers delight! There's a new coffee car parking up at the 40 Foot 

Sprout restaurant hints that they're opening another venue very soon

'Operation Fanacht' is underway in Dublin as people asked not to leave county

DCC has introduced measures to allow additional outdoor space for businesses

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.