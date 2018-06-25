Homeless Charity Asks People To Donate Suncream And Water During Heatwave

With temperatures potentially set to soar to 30 degrees this week, Inner City Helping Homeless is asking the public to donate water, suncream and aftersun to those in need.

In a post on its Facebook page, the charity says 'we would appreciate any donations of water, suncream & aftersun' before adding 'Our teams can distribute suncream during the day and the Inner City Helping Homeless outreach teams will bring aftersun at night.'

Inner City Helping Homeless is based on Amiens Street in the north inner city and can be contacted by phone on 01-8881804. More information on how to donate can be found here.

