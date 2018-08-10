News Dublin

Homeless People Could Be Forced Out Of The Capital During Pope's Visit

“The papal visit in my understanding is 36 hours, so it’s one night in a hotel room.”

Homeless And Pope Francis

Homeless families living in emergency accommodation in Dublin may be removed from the capital during the Pope's visit this month.

The Irish Times is reporting that the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DHRE) said plans are in place for the Papal visit and that it may involve taking people out of "pressure points."

The DHRE has said it is currently looking at policy and procedure since Margaret Cash and her six children hit the headlines after spending the night in Tallaght Garda Station on Wednesday night.

Eileen Gleeson, Director of the DHRE, said the pope's visit “may involve us having to take people and put them in accommodation outside of the pressure points and move them to outside of the Dublin region”.

She reiterated that there was no need for people to stay in Garda stations when seeking emergency accommodation.


Disgraceful.

