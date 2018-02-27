PIC: Have You Spotted This Massive "Free Gaff" Mural In Dublin?

Could this be an invitation to the biggest (and longest) house party in the capital?

We came across this freshly painted mural on the way into work on Tuesday morning. It was early, we didn't take much notice of it and we just thought 'that's weird' and kept moving.

It was brought to our attention again by Reddit user Patmurph1980 who posted the picture on the site and asked if anyone knew what it was about.

It's above 'Afghan Grill' which gives away the fact that it's on Aungier Street but what does it mean?

Well, we gave the number on the phone a quick buzz andddd...

...got through to a voicemail, disaster.

We're a persistent bunch here though and said it'd be worth throwing the number a text to which, a while later might we add, we got a reply telling us all will be revealed soon….

Thanks for the info, lads.

So, piecing together the clues we have so far:

It seems like a massive house party that's taking place somewhere in the capital between the 30th, 31st of March and 1st April.

Those dates are of course Good Friday right through to Easter Sunday. Could we be getting some inaugural massive party on the first Good Friday where we're allowed drink?

Are we missing something? If you have more information or spot something that we can't see, let us know in the comments below.

This is really bugging us.

