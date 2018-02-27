Dublin

PIC: Have You Spotted This Massive "Free Gaff" Mural In Dublin?

Could this be an invitation to the biggest (and longest) house party in the capital?

Free Gaff

We came across this freshly painted mural on the way into work on Tuesday morning. It was early, we didn't take much notice of it and we just thought 'that's weird' and kept moving.

It was brought to our attention again by Reddit user Patmurph1980 who posted the picture on the site and asked if anyone knew what it was about. 

It's above 'Afghan Grill' which gives away the fact that it's on Aungier Street but what does it mean? 

Well, we gave the number on the phone a quick buzz andddd...

...got through to a voicemail, disaster. 

We're a persistent bunch here though and said it'd be worth throwing the number a text to which, a while later might we add, we got a reply telling us all will be revealed soon….

Thanks for the info, lads. 

So, piecing together the clues we have so far:

It seems like a massive house party that's taking place somewhere in the capital between the 30th, 31st of March and 1st April. 

Those dates are of course Good Friday right through to Easter Sunday. Could we be getting some inaugural massive party on the first Good Friday where we're allowed drink?

Are we missing something? If you have more information or spot something that we can't see, let us know in the comments below. 

This is really bugging us.

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

House party Dublin Easter Nightclubs Pubs
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
PIC: Have You Spotted This Massive "Free Gaff" Mural In Dublin?
PIC: Have You Spotted This Massive "Free Gaff" Mural In Dublin?
Dublin's Newest Lotto Millionaires Have Came Forward
Dublin's Newest Lotto Millionaires Have Came Forward
A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
Dublin Bus 'Monitoring The Situation' As Storm Emma Threatens Travel Chaos
Dublin Bus 'Monitoring The Situation' As Storm Emma Threatens Travel Chaos
Seven Places To Get A Warming Bowl Of Ramen In Dublin This Winter
Seven Places To Get A Warming Bowl Of Ramen In Dublin This Winter
Leinster Winners Of Massive €7m Lotto Win Have Been Revealed
Leinster Winners Of Massive €7m Lotto Win Have Been Revealed
Finally - It's Going To Become Easier To Get A Taxi In The Capital
Finally - It's Going To Become Easier To Get A Taxi In The Capital
Dirty Ultimate Fries From Just Wing It At Eatyard
Dirty Ultimate Fries From Just Wing It At Eatyard
Abercrombie And Fitch Store Set To Close Down In Capital
Abercrombie And Fitch Store Set To Close Down In Capital
9 Great Places In Dublin To Spoil Your Mammy This Mother's Day
9 Great Places In Dublin To Spoil Your Mammy This Mother's Day
Don't Go Anywhere In Dublin Tonight Because It's Going To Be Bleedin' Baltic
Don't Go Anywhere In Dublin Tonight Because It's Going To Be Bleedin' Baltic
5 Great Outdoor Workouts To Give A Try This Weekend
5 Great Outdoor Workouts To Give A Try This Weekend
Two Brand New Acts Have Been Added To The 2018 Forbidden Fruit Line-Up
Entertainment

Two Brand New Acts Have Been Added To The 2018 Forbidden Fruit Line-Up
These 99 Flake Ice Cream Donuts From SLICE Are Divine
Video

These 99 Flake Ice Cream Donuts From SLICE Are Divine
A Number Of Flights Due To Arrive In Dublin Airport Today Have Been Cancelled
News

A Number Of Flights Due To Arrive In Dublin Airport Today Have Been Cancelled
A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March
Entertainment

A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
News

Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
A Crisp Festival Is Coming To Dublin & It Includes A Bottomless Crisp Brunch
Food and Drink

A Crisp Festival Is Coming To Dublin & It Includes A Bottomless Crisp Brunch
Ryanair Is Set To Launch Its Very First Dublin-Luxembourg Route This Year
News

Ryanair Is Set To Launch Its Very First Dublin-Luxembourg Route This Year

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin