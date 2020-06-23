Have you spotted a QR code on any bins in your area recently? Don't know what to do when a bin is full?

Well, the next time you're attempting to pop your litter in a Dublin bin and realise that it's full, you can simply report it to Dublin City Council by taking your phone out and scanning the code.

DCC has shared a video on Twitter today which explains that there are over 3,000 such QR codes on bins around the city and if you see one that's full or damaged, all you have to do is open your phone camera, scan the code and fill in a report. A team will then be dispatched to take care of the issue.

You'll get a better idea of what to do by viewing the short clip, complete with funky tune, below...

Did you know we have QR codes on over 3,000 of our #litter bins in @DubCityCouncil ? If you spot a bin that is full or damaged you can scan, click & report it. This will generate a service request and a team will dispatch automatically #Dublin #keepdublintidy #lovedublin pic.twitter.com/6okh4nuMKX — Dublin City Council Waste Management Services (@DubCityEnviro) June 23, 2020

Technology these days, what? You can keep up with more news from DCC waste management services here.