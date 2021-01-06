HSE offering free at-home STI test kits until Summer 2021

The tests are currently available for Dublin and two other counties in Ireland.

The Health Service Executive have teamed up with SH24 to provide home STI testing kits, diagnosis and specialist remote clinical support.

The pilot scheme sees at-home STI tests currently available to order online for residents of Dublin, Cork and Kerry until Spring / Summer 2021, at which point the scheme will be re-evaluated.

The aim of the scheme is "to find out how online services can help support people’s sexual health", offering free chlamydia, gonorrhoea, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis and HIV home test kits.

All you need to do is head right here to order the free tests, answering a few questions in the online form. SH24 will text you to let you know your delivery has been dispatched. The STI test kits will arrive in a plain letterbox friendly envelope, but the HSE want to remind everyone that there may be a delay as "postal services continue to be severely impacted at this time."

And finally, once you've completed the at-home test, you return them in the supplied envelope, and you'll receive your results via text or phone call.

Main image via sh24.ie

