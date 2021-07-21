Iconic Ballsbridge deli and cafe to close it's doors after more than 25 years

By Lynda Keogh

July 21, 2021 at 10:32am

Iconic Ballsbridge deli and cafe to close it's doors after more than 25 years

This is sad news for the cafe community of Dublin and locals of Ballsbridge.

Hemingways Food Co is a dotey little spot on the corner of Merrill Road and its been a Ballsbridge stalwart since 1996. It's always been the perfect spot to grab a sandwich and a coffee, and has been particularly popular spot with the local community and the food-fiends of the offices around the corner.

The news that Hemingways is set to close was announced on their Instagram page this week. As if this news wasn't shocking enough, after 25 years in Ballsbridge they'll be closing this Friday the 23rd of July. Make sure to pop by before Friday to say hi (and bye...) and maybe buy one last coffee and a slice of cake.

The tearjerking and emotional Instagram statement outlines the "many joys and a few lows" and thanks their "loyal" customers for the joy, friendships, relationships and laughs over the years. The statement ends with: "...as we move on to new ventures, we will remember our time in Ballsbridge fondly. All good things come to an end."

We wish all the team at Hemingways all the best for the future. We can't wait to see what's next!

Lead Image via Instagram/hemingwaysfoodco

