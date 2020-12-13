Close

In need of a hobby? These art classes are a good place to start

By Sarah Finnan

December 13, 2020 at 1:09pm

Whether you're a beginner just starting out or a seasoned pro trying to hone your skills, Dublin's Drawing School on Merrion Square has all manner of art classes to suit your needs.

People have had a tough run this year. Forced to spend more and more time at home, we've all had to turn to different things for amusement over the past few months. For some that was baking (banana bread, sourdough etc.), for others it was running, singing, knitting... the list goes on, you get the idea.

If you've discovered a newfound love for crafts and hobbies and want to keep the momentum going,  then these art classes will definitely be a bit of you. Could 2021 be the year you set your inner Picasso free? I reckon so.

On offer in the Drawing School on Merrion Square, the school's focus is on teaching drawing through copying - a method that almost all of the great masters throughout art history used to train their hand and eye. Founded by Samuel Horler, he comes from a long line of artists himself (most notably his great grandmother Maud Gonne!), so rest assured you'll be well looked after.

art school

Encouraging people to keep the creative juices flowing, the studio is running a number of courses in the New Year with the next one due to kick off at the end of January.

Worried that your sketching abilities may not be up to scratch? Don't be, as the team are of the belief that you don't have to be naturally gifted to learn how to draw... Ratatouille taught us that anyone can cook and the Drawing School maintains that the same is true of drawing.

Find full details and booking info here.

