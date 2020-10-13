Close

Ireland's first vegan ice-cream by the scoop display just opened at this Dublin café

By Sarah Finnan

October 13, 2020 at 1:18pm

I scream,  you scream, we all scream for ice-cream... including vegans who can now get their fave vegan ice-cream flavours by the scoop at Veginity café - a luxury that non-plant based eaters probably take for granted.

From humble beginnings as a food truck in an industrial warehouse, Veginity later became one of Eatyard's most popular vendors before finally opening their own brick and mortar restaurant just over two years ago.

A go-to when seeking out good veggie/vegan food in Dublin, it combines street food and fine dining resulting in an ever changing menu that never fails to impress. Headed up chef and culinary influencer Mark Senn - whose former jobs saw him work in both London and Melbourne - the place has come to be known for pushing the boundaries when it comes to plant based dining. And they've only gone and done it again, this time adding a vegan ice-cream by the scoop display to their offerings.

Up and running only a matter of days, it's the first of its kind in Ireland and comes fully stocked with plenty of different ice-cream, gelato and sorbet flavours. All homemade which you can combine with one of their delish pastries for a real treat.

Always bringing you the inside scoop when it comes to food *insert winky face emoji here.

Header image via Instagram/Veginity

