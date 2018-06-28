Dublin

Irish Rail Is Being Praised For A Sound Gesture During The Heatwave

Fair play, lads...

Screen Shot 2018 06 28 At 18 41 39

If you've taken public transport over the past couple of days you'll know that our buses and trains turn into absolute sweatboxes when the sun comes out.

With that in mind, Irish Rail have started to hand out free bottles of water to commuters as the temperatures soar. According to 98FM, 50,000 bottles will be distributed over the coming days and the company has also published a video (below) with tips on how to travel in the heat.

The gesture has certainly gone down well with commuters by the looks of things...

Fair play indeed, lads. Much needed.

