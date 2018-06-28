Irish Rail Is Being Praised For A Sound Gesture During The Heatwave

If you've taken public transport over the past couple of days you'll know that our buses and trains turn into absolute sweatboxes when the sun comes out.

With that in mind, Irish Rail have started to hand out free bottles of water to commuters as the temperatures soar. According to 98FM, 50,000 bottles will be distributed over the coming days and the company has also published a video (below) with tips on how to travel in the heat.

The gesture has certainly gone down well with commuters by the looks of things...

Its so hot Irish rail are giving customers free bottles of water before you get on the train #sweltering pic.twitter.com/0wnDf83CDY — Gwen (@Frazerdennison) June 28, 2018

Irish Rail giving out free water bottles to people getting on the train. Fair play lads 👍 — Dave Kilkelly (@DavesRaves_) June 27, 2018

Thanks for the free water lads! @IrishRail — Eoin Dineen (@Eoin_Dineen) June 28, 2018

Fair play indeed, lads. Much needed.

