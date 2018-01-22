Dublin

Irish Rail Services Suspended Through Harmonstown Due To "Tragic Incident"

Customer have been told to expect significant delays.

Irish Rail

Irish Rail have confirmed that services through Harmonstown have been suspended following a "tragic incident."

Commuters have been told to expect "significant delays" to services.

The incident was reported shortly after 1pm on Irish Rail's Twitter page and Emergency services are currently attending the scene. 

In a statement on their site, Irish Rail said:

"DART services are disrupted due to a tragic incident at Harmonstown. Emergency services are at the scene, but the line is expected to remain closed for some time. Dublin Bus are honouring rail tickets. 

  • DART services are operating between Clontarf Road to Greystones and Howth/Malahide to Kilbarrack only
  • Northern Commuter services are operating to and from Malahide only 

"Iarnród Éireann apologises for any inconvenience caused."

The latest statement was issued just before 2pm.

More to follow. 

