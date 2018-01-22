Irish Rail Services Suspended Through Harmonstown Due To "Tragic Incident"

Customer have been told to expect significant delays.

Irish Rail have confirmed that services through Harmonstown have been suspended following a "tragic incident."

Commuters have been told to expect "significant delays" to services.

The incident was reported shortly after 1pm on Irish Rail's Twitter page and Emergency services are currently attending the scene.

In a statement on their site, Irish Rail said:



"DART services are disrupted due to a tragic incident at Harmonstown. Emergency services are at the scene, but the line is expected to remain closed for some time. Dublin Bus are honouring rail tickets.

DART services are operating between Clontarf Road to Greystones and Howth/Malahide to Kilbarrack only

Northern Commuter services are operating to and from Malahide only

"Iarnród Éireann apologises for any inconvenience caused."

Due to a tragic incident services through Harmonstown are suspended. Emergency services attending. Dublin Bus are honouring rail tickets. Update to follow. — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) January 22, 2018

Update: DART services operating Clontarf - Greystones & Kilbarrack - Howth/Malahide. Services remain suspended through Harmonstown due to tragic incident. — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) January 22, 2018

The latest statement was issued just before 2pm.

More to follow.