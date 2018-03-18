Here's All You Need To Know About The Irish Rugby Homecoming In Dublin Today

Get someone to look at you the same way Rory Best looks at the Six Nations trophy.

If you thought Paddy's Day was good craic, head down to the Irish homecoming and you'll be blown away.

No, you didn't imagine Ireland winning the Grand Slam yesterday while you were 17 pints deep, it actually happened, for reals.

You still don't believe us? Have a look at this then...

Well the victorious Irish lads are heading back to Dublin on Sunday evening to share their lovely pieces of silverware with all their fans.

According to Newstalk, "a special ticketed homecoming event has been organised for the Aviva Stadium in Dublin this afternoon, where the Irish rugby heroes will parade their Triple Crown and Six Nations trophies."

What's even better than heading down to the stadium and getting a chance to mingle with the lads and their new shiny-shinys is the fact that it's absolutely free.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster and the parade kicks off at 4:30pm sharp so get down there early.

Craic + free ticket = Major craic to be had.

