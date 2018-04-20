An ISIS Threat Was Made At A South Dublin School On Thursday

The Irish Independent is reporting that a 15-year-old boy has been arrested by Gardaí after he threatened to blow up his school and slit the throats of other students in the name of terror group ISIS.

The boy in question made two 999 panic phone calls to emergency services at Thursday lunchtime

A source told the publication that: "he claimed he was working on behalf of terror organisation Isil [or better known as ISIS], which was obviously a course of major concern."

Gardaí from Sundrive Road Garda Station arrested the boy in question at 1:40pm on Thursday.

It took Gardaí ten minutes to react to the phone call.

"This meant that the school never had to go into lockdown or anything like that and the situation was resolved in a very quick manner. In fact, most people in the school would have been unaware about what unfolded there at lunchtime."

The teenager is currently being questioned and it is not known what form of action the south Dublin school will take.

Radio Station 98FM confirmed that a file is being prepared for the DPP.