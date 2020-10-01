Dubliners have rallied around local businesswoman Sharyn Hayden - owner of Skinny Batch café - in the wake of the news that she has been forced to close one of her Dublin locations.

Loyal customers of Skinny Batch café in Rush have been devastated by the news that the popular local deli and coffee spot has closed its doors for good.

Sharing a video of the 'Skinny Batch' lettering being taken down, owner Sharyn simply captioned the clip: "It's been a hard day."

It’s been a hard day ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/NPxkJ6E3sZ — Sharyn Hayden (@SharynHayden) September 30, 2020

Adding that "saying goodbye is never easy", friends, family and customers alike have all offered up words of comfort during what is understandably a very tough time.

Fellow Dublin restaurateur Niall Sabongi also commiserated with the team, retweeting the video and wishing them well on the next chapter.

"Sad news! Another great operator & location closes it doors. Very sad but knowing the amazing @SharynHayden it won’t be long till another one opens hopefully. Best of luck xxxx"

Sad news! Another great operator & location closes it doors. Very sad but knowing the amazing @SharynHayden it won’t be long till another one opens hopefully. Best of luck xxxx https://t.co/XB5IEQLREh — Niall Sabongi (@NiallSabongi) September 30, 2020

Ending things on a more positive note, staff shared the below photo to Instagram - encouraging people to "say yes".

While the loss of the Rush venue will be felt greatly by locals, customers have found solace in the fact that the Skinny Batch café in Lusk will continue to operate - with a relaunch scheduled for the start of next week. Featuring a new seating area and a new menu, they'll be open Monday - Friday 8am - 5pm and 9am-5pm at the weekends.

Header image via Instagram/Skinny Batch Bakery