It's see you later from one of Ranelagh's fave coffee shops

I'm no good at goodbyes.

But luckily Nick's aren't leaving for good, they'll be back anew at a pop-up on Clanbrassil Street for anyone who can't imagine a life without the beloved coffee shack.

For 12 years, Nick's has been a neighbourhood institution, and one of the most affordable places to get a delish cup of coffee in the greater Dublin area. They built up a loyal following who they served well over lockdown, and through thick and thin for over a decade before that. When you think of Ranelagh, you think of this buzzy shack, the sound of the machine and regulars chatting away. Over the past few months, Nick's did Insta features of their favourite 'Regular Joe's', shining a light on the importance of community and local people to their business. It also shone a light on the fact that there are some sound individuals around Ranelagh.

While their time in the kiosk came to a close yesterday, their pop-up at 39 Clanbrassil Street Upper is set to open soon. So you'll still be able to get your fix relatively close by.

Also, they'll be back in Ranelagh before we know it with a new shop in the old art centre, at 26 Ranelagh Road.

Thanks for the memories!

Header image via Instagram/nickscoffeecompany

