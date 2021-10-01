It's see you later from one of Ranelagh's fave coffee shops

By Fiona Frawley

October 1, 2021 at 9:39am

Share:
It's see you later from one of Ranelagh's fave coffee shops

I'm no good at goodbyes.

But luckily Nick's aren't leaving for good, they'll be back anew at a pop-up on Clanbrassil Street for anyone who can't imagine a life without the beloved coffee shack.

For 12 years, Nick's has been a neighbourhood institution, and one of the most affordable places to get a delish cup of coffee in the greater Dublin area. They built up a loyal following who they served well over lockdown, and through thick and thin for over a decade before that. When you think of Ranelagh, you think of this buzzy shack, the sound of the machine and regulars chatting away. Over the past few months, Nick's did Insta features of their favourite 'Regular Joe's', shining a light on the importance of community and local people to their business. It also shone a light on the fact that there are some sound individuals around Ranelagh.

While their time in the kiosk came to a close yesterday, their pop-up at 39 Clanbrassil Street Upper is set to open soon. So you'll still be able to get your fix relatively close by.

Also, they'll be back in Ranelagh before we know it with a new shop in the old art centre, at 26 Ranelagh Road.

Thanks for the memories!

Header image via Instagram/nickscoffeecompany

READ NEXT: The IFI is holding a Horrorthon for spooky season

 

Share:

Latest articles

It's officially October, here's a list of spooktastic Halloween events happening this month

Spooky movies the whole family can enjoy this October

Quiz Bingo is back tonight in this Dublin pizza place

6 Dublin cafés to get some gorge porridge

You may also love

Quiz Bingo is back tonight in this Dublin pizza place

This cute coffee trailer arrives in Blackrock on Saturday

WATCH: Just another normal day in Dublin as a couch is manoeuvred off a balcony using brooms

Iconic Dun Laoghaire corner shop closes its doors after 35 years

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.