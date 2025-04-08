Search icon

Dublin

08th Apr 2025

Joyce’s ‘The Dead’ House Gets Green Light for Apartment Conversion Despite Public Backlash

Shamim de Brún

Dublin’s literary heritage takes another hit as plans to convert 15 Usher’s Island into apartments move forward.

A property linked to one of Ireland’s most iconic short stories, The Dead by James Joyce, is set to be transformed into private apartments despite public outcry and calls to preserve the building’s cultural significance.

Dublin City Council has officially approved planning permission for developer Brimwood UC, a company owned by ex-Monaghan GAA manager Séamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney, to go ahead with the conversion at 15 Usher’s Island on the Liffey quays. The building famously served as the setting for Joyce’s story and later became the filming location for John Huston’s 1987 adaptation starring Angelica Huston.

Brimwood’s original proposal aimed to squeeze ten apartments (seven one-beds and three studios) into the protected structure. Following objections and concerns about the scale and substandard dimensions of the units, the number has been gradually whittled down. The final approval allows for six apartments, following a Council recommendation to merge two first-floor units to create a higher-quality two-bedroom flat.

According to reporting by The Journal, a ten-page planning report concluded that the scaled-back proposal “would not seriously injure the residential amenities of neighbouring dwellings or the amenities of the area.” Still, critics argue that the move prioritises private development over public heritage.

Among the voices pushing back was An Taisce, which warned the building was “of too great a cultural heritage importance for conversion to multiple apartments.” A public petition led by activist Zoe O’Beimhen and signed by 1,675 people also called on the Council to deny permission. Both submissions stressed the symbolic and historic significance of the house, which holds a unique place in Ireland’s literary and architectural history.

Despite these concerns, the Council has attached strict conservation conditions. Any renovations must be carried out using best practices, retaining as much of the original structure and materials as possible. A planning consultant for Brimwood, Kevin Hughes, claimed the final plans align with conservation principles and current apartment design standards, including updated fire safety and building control regulations.

But for many, the outcome feels like another chapter in a familiar Dublin story: one where commercial interests use the housing crisis as an excuse to trample cultural landmarks.

RIP to nuance, heritage, and basic respect for cultural memory.

Literary Dublin, gentrified one unit at a time.

