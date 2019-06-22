د . إAEDSRر . س

Katie Taylor Brought A Few Smiles On A Visit To Temple Street Hospital Yesterday

Katie Taylor is probably more accustomed to knocking the smile off people’s faces but yesterday she was the cause of the smiles at Temple Street Hospital.

The undisputed boxing champ paid a visit to the building to mark the announcement that she is the new ambassador for the hospital. While there, she did the rounds and showed off her belts to some of the young patients, who looked only delighted to meet Ireland’s Golden Girl.

Temple Street shared a few pictures of the occasion along with the caption ‘We are THRILLED to announce that world lightweight champion Katie Taylor is our new Temple Street ambassador! She pledged her support for our hospital and paid a very special visit this afternoon. Katie, thank you so much for always being such an amazing friend to Temple Street!’

Great to see Katie using for her profile to spread a bit of joy.

