'Keep windows open' - Luas issues list of guidelines as Ireland enters phase 3

Luas has issued a series of guidelines as public transport use looks set to increase with the beginning of phase 3 of Ireland's roadmap.

Phase 3 begins today and with a wide range of businesses reopening their doors, many people will be relying on the Luas in order to get to work.

As Ireland enters the new phase, Luas has issued a series of guidelines for passengers to become familiar with before traveling. Along with the mandatory use of face coverings, the following guidelines which appear on the Luas website should be considered:

Consider whether your journey is essential. This will ensure that those who must use the service have adequate space to practise physical distancing.

Avoid travelling during morning and evening peak hours. Make your journey at other times of the day if at all possible.

Plan accordingly and allow plenty of time for travel.

Keep space between yourself and other passengers on trams and on platforms.

Adhere to the seating and standing restrictions on board the tram.

Ensure you adhere to proper respiratory (cough and sneeze) etiquette, covering your mouth with a sleeve or tissue.

Follow personal hygiene advice as issued by the HSE and the Department of Health. Always wash your hands properly or use alcohol hand rub wherever possible after using public transport, and avoid touching your face.

Keep the windows open. Windows are being left open to ensure air flow through the tram.

Use a Leap Card to pay for travel wherever possible instead of paying for tickets at ticket machines. You do not have to touch the Leap Card to the validator, but hold it as close as you can to the validator without touching it until you see / hear that it has Touched On / Off successfully. Leap Cards can be topped up online at www.leapcard.ie or by using the Leap Card top-up app.

Use a Contactless Payment method when purchasing tickets to limit your contact with surfaces. All Luas Ticket Machines now accept Contactless Payments for credit / debit cards, Google Pay, and Apple Pay for transactions up to €50.

Take your tissues and rubbish with you and dispose of them in bins provided on platforms to help us keep Luas clean.

Wear a face covering, which is to become mandatory, in line with guidelines from the Department of Health.

Luas added a series of measures that they are putting in place, as follows:

Enhancing our cleaning regime to include an additional disinfectant wipe-down of all touch points and the drivers’ cabs. This is in addition to the deep cleaning which takes place daily in line with HSE and Department of Health guidance.

Opening platform-side doors at every stop automatically so you don’t need to press the buttons to open them yourself.

Working to ensure a normal frequency of the service is maintained to accommodate physical distancing as best we can.

Keeping our Customer Service Centre open, Monday – Friday from 7am – 7pm and Saturdays, Sundays, and Bank Holidays from 8am – 6pm to provide you with up to date information and to address any queries you may have.

Changing our procedures for staff in relation to contact with customers to ensure the safety of all. Luas Customer Agents in pink hi-vis vests are on platforms and trams reminding customers of physical distancing guidelines.

Disinfecting touch points on trams when they reach the end of the lines in addition to our enhanced cleaning regime.

More information on the Luas guidelines as Ireland enters phase 3 can be read here.