Creed Coffee Roasters - a favourite with locals down in Kildare - has confirmed the exciting news that they'll be opening another café very soon, this time in Dublin's fair city.

Teasing the news on social media last week, the team shared a very cryptic photo of a set of keys, simply writing: "The next stage, Creed 2 coming soon!"

Still not giving much away, we did manage to get a few further details from co-owners Paul O'Shaughnessy and Declan Kinsella. Speaking to Lovin, Paul told us that the new venture will be located right in the heart of the action on Pearse Street.

"Some people may think we are a bit mad opening a new place during a pandemic but we are confident it will work out. Being from Celbridge we have both spent a lot of time over the years both studying and working in Dublin, so it is a city that means a lot to us. We love the place, we love its energy, its atmosphere and the characters it has.

"A lot of people and businesses are hurting right now but we are hopeful that this will turn around and life will go back to normal, or close to normal, at some point this year."

Adding that they are "confident that Dublin will rebound to what it was", the new café will focus primarily on takeaway with speciality coffee - their pride and joy - being at the centre of what they do.

"There will be an espresso offering plus some filter options too to ensure there is something for all tastes. We will also be offering freshly-made sandwiches, soup and cakes," Paul confirmed.

In talks with local artisan food producers, it's likely that the above list will grow as they find out what else they can offer to customers. As for when they'll open?? Not ready to name a definite date just yet, they're hoping to get up and running very soon so keep an eye on their socials for further updates.

Header image via Instagram/Creed Coffee Roasters