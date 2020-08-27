Krispy Kreme is looking for Ireland's biggest glazed doughnut lover

Hello Krispy Kreme? Yes, you've found Ireland's biggest glazed doughnut fan... it's me.

Ireland’s only Krispy Kreme store in the Blanchardstown Centre has delighted doughnut lovers with the news that they'll be serving up the iconic Original Glazed doughnut fresh off the line for one hour every evening between 7pm and 8pm.

Called the Hotlight, it lets customers enjoy the scrumptious dessert hot off the press just as God intended. Staff let customers know when a fresh batch is ready by means of a neon sign so whenever you see the ‘Hot Now’ sign lit up at a Hotlight concept store, you know it's going to be a good day.

On the hunt for the nation's 'Hotlight Hero', Krispy Kreme will also be giving 12 of Ireland's biggest glazed doughnut fans the chance to turn on the sign at the Blanch store - with winners then in the running to bag themselves a visit to the new Krispy Kreme flagship Hotlight store in NYC next year.

Speaking of the return of the foodie favourite Hotlight hour, Emma Colquhoun, Krispy Kreme UK and Ireland’s CMO commented:

"Our iconic, melt in your mouth Original Glazed taste is loved by doughnut fans around the world, and we want everyone to discover the magic of it fresh off the line. We are delighted to be relaunching Hotlight Hour in our Blanchardstown store, with plans to open more Hotlight concept stores in the future."

Alls you got to do to win is tell 'em why you're a doughnut superfan - do so on social media (using #KrispyKremeSuperFan) or you can email your entry straight to the powers that be if you prefer ([email protected]). You have until midnight tonight. Good luck and may the odds be ever in your favour.

